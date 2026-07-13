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Guardian of the Strait of Forever
President Trump's Endless Eighties Revival
Jul 13
•
Paul Musgrave
51
7
8
Avoiding Phony Universals
Speak from your experience, not phony authority
Jul 13
•
Paul Musgrave
19
2
4
Highway to the Coolest Zone
War's back? I'm back!
Jul 9
•
Paul Musgrave
30
2
4
May 2026
Out of the World Politics
Enough alien invasions--let's try alien negotiations
Published on Systematic Hatreds
•
May 10
Will Obesity Be Legal After Ozempic?
A provocation
May 7
•
Paul Musgrave
30
4
5
Political Science In the Polycrisis
My keynote talk to an online APSA conference
May 3
•
Paul Musgrave
71
5
26
April 2026
Reading Carol Cohn in Tehran
(Again, technically in Doha)
Apr 13
•
Paul Musgrave
27
2
3
Waiting for the Americans
Notes from the brink
Apr 7
•
Paul Musgrave
54
3
5
Press-Ganging
When the hegemon wants your fealty
Apr 1
•
Paul Musgrave
17
7
5
March 2026
If China Builds More Nukes, Do We Need More?
Results from my new Verasight survey of U.S. citizens
Mar 27
•
Paul Musgrave
22
7
Made in the USA
Contra Krugman on Gulf culpability for the war on Iran
Mar 18
•
Paul Musgrave
35
1
6
Notable Links
About the US-Israel-Iran war, and other subjects
Mar 13
•
Paul Musgrave
15
6
© 2026 Paul Musgrave
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