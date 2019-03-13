Systematic Hatreds

Systematic Hatreds

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Why subscribe?

This newsletter takes its name from a passage in The Education of Henry Adams that I read in New York City twenty or more years ago:

The New Englander, whether boy or man, in his long struggle with a stingy or hostile universe, had learned also to love the pleasure of hating; his joys were few. Politics, as a practice, whatever its professions, had always been the systematic organization of hatreds, and Massachusetts politics had been as harsh as the climate.

I chose the passage when I was a political scientist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Even though I now work in Qatar, the passage still feels almost prophetic—both personally and about what politics has become again.

This newsletter will be a personal view—my view, mostly—of the study of politics and international relations. I’ll talk about what it’s like to be a professor, what I’m researching, and what I’m reading in other people’s research.

I publish this approximately “when I can”—somewhere between twice a week and twice a month.

Who am I?

I’m a political scientist specializing in international relations and foreign policy. I work at a university (but this newsletter is very much not affiliated with them and represents nobody’s views but my own, if it even represents my own views).

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A personal view of international relations, political science, and academia. Essays about research, teaching, and current events.

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