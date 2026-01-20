Systematic Hatreds

Systematic Hatreds

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Flying Mezerkis's avatar
Flying Mezerkis
Jan 20

At first I worried you might not address the voters role in this. What responsibility, analytical or societal do they have in the ending of the unipolar world.

You mention them. But don’t connect their choice of Trump with the consequence. Surely a good theory of this moment would have something to say about this aspect.

Otoh, it might have been a large subject to tack on to an already weighty one for a short post. Best.

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