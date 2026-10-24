Recently, the Harvard political scientist Gary King and Steven Worthington, director of data science at Harvard’s Institute for Quantitative Social Science, released a paper claiming to show that artificial intelligence—or, more specifically, large language models—can outperform human peer reviewers across a wide variety of metrics. Their claim attracted substantial attention in political science social media, not least because it fit into two competing, yet potentially complementary, narratives.

One narrative holds that the headline result is true, and that in the future peer review will obviously be supplemented, or even replaced, by machine-assisted or machine-driven processes as part of the augmentation of scientific processes by machine participation. The benefits are easily stated: access to faster, higher-quality, and more reliable advice will enable journal editors to make faster and more consistent decisions, obviating all of the problems that come with relying on scarce and uncompensated human labor to review journal submissions.

The other narrative holds that augmentation will happen, but not because of prosocial motivations alone; it is also part of a power play. In this view, artificial intelligence offers not (only) a way to assist the independent judgment of humans, however flawed, but a means of displacing those judgments. From this critical perspective, it is not only efficiency but power that matters. Prompts offer an attractive solution to an entrenched class not only because they answer emails on time but because, by reifying or crystallizing the standards written into the prompts used to evaluate submissions, they lock in the permanent victory of whatever views of political science (or of any discipline) happened to be dominant at the moment the machines arrived.

I participated in this discourse by reading the paper and by feeding it into Claude Opus 5.5. This is a more powerful model than those the authors used, and it’s one I turn to for routine work that does not engage the higher levels of my brain. Recently, for instance, I needed to know, for a set of countries, the appropriate demonym for the state or province in which people lived. Claude figured this out in about 25 seconds, which was a real boost, and spared me looking up a ton of reference material that I semi-remembered anyway. More immediately, I dictated the first draft of this newsletter into Voice Memos on my iPhone, which automatically produced a transcript I would have once had to pay—handsomely—to produce.

The machine’s review of the machine-celebrating paper both confirmed and extended my analysis of the paper. My view, based on what I knew about the authors and what I had thought while reading, had been that the paper was provocative and expensive but overclaimed; that it did not, in fact, substantiate its headline claims; and that it served more as an illustration of a broader set of arguments than as anything dispositive about the subject it ostensibly discussed. (I have subsequently used the prompt the authors used for their references and generated an even better but generally critical “major revision” report. The bot also suggests PNAS, which tracks.)

The paper itself represents a substantial and interesting intervention. The authors are at pains to show that they have thought of every mechanism that could account for differences between human and machine evaluations of journal submissions. They compare what they describe as plausibly high-quality human reviews with reviews produced through different means, and they adjudicate which reviews were superior by both human and artificial means. And, indeed, on basically every metric they come up with, the machines win—not always decisively, but reliably. Although the authors do not make a major point of it, the machines achieve this level of performance at far lower cost than humans. Reviewing a journal article costs a substantial amount of time spent away from family, students, and my own research, and a substantial review can take a couple of hours (less for some of the pieces I’ve reviewed recently). For the machine, it’s merely a question of summoning enough compute to deal with the tokens.

Further, it is unsurprising that contemporary models will outperform humans in some regards. When the machine reviews, it can call on a store of knowledge about topics, methods, theory, and so on that is far broader and deeper than what I, or any other human reader, can bring. In essence, then, when you compare the fancy, expensive, bespoke Harvard-led reviewing service against which the machines were benchmarked—which costs, or must cost, hundreds to thousands of dollars per submission—with the cents each review costs in the LLM world, the economic argument for switching to machine peer review is close to irrefutable. That indefatigability also means that the machine, unlike a human reviewer, pays as much attention to the final pages as to the opening ones, and to the details of table captions as to the opening anecdote. Skynet is a great R2 precisely because its critical eye will turn up errors that human reviewers would neglect.

Despite the paper’s citations to a number of extremely recent pieces on the evaluation of human work by AI, there’s still no real theory in the argument, in the sense that social scientists would recognize it. The paper is explicitly concerned with measurement. (This, to be clear, is an advantage of the paper, but it undermines its ability to substantiate the claims in its conclusion, as I will come to in a moment.) Even though the paper offers an intervention into the measurement of a process core to the social practice of science, the meat of the paper has very little engagement with any theories or larger arguments about how science is a social practice, or what it means for people to engage in a social practice. Nor, for that matter, does it engage with the economics of scientific production, or with why practices like peer review, once considered a matter of collegial expectation, had become the site of tussles between capital and labor even before AI capital came onto the scene. Peer review forms the basis of scientific publishing, but scientific publishing is also an unfair playing field. Large publishing corporations reap correspondingly outsized profits from scientific journals, while the uncompensated academic laborers who actually produce reviews—when they produce them at all—are, well, uncompensated directly. (Parenthetically, I should note that although I’m dictating this in a moment that would otherwise have been wasted, I myself am notoriously behind on a review for a leading international relations journal. I will also note that I am myself critical of the notion that academics are uncompensated for this labor, inasmuch as it is both an expectation of many scholarly posts and also forms a part of reciprocal exchange. Do we really want everything to be piecework? On the other hand, I have no obligations to Elsevier’s shareholders, and they certainly act like they have no obligation to me.)

The paper’s celebration of machine reviewing, and the obvious advantages of contemporary LLMs, make it all the more remarkable that the machine review I commissioned of the paper itself was so rapid and pointed in its criticisms that it calls into question whether the authors took the medicine they prescribe for others. As the Claude review put it, the authors overstate their conclusions. (You can read the review, and the prompt I used to generate it, at this link.) They overgeneralize from a relatively small and limited sample to a much larger claim. Although the headline results are dramatic, the authors move from a limited set of evidence to assert that AI peer review now “dominates”—their term—human review. The research design is also biased in favor of AI-positive findings. The paper celebrates that human and machine adjudicators both favored AI reviews, but the adjudicators did not have access to the original papers on which the machine and human reviews were based. That means the question being tested was not whether a review’s scholarship and judgment were preferred, but whether its form was. Further, even though the authors mention that AI tends to prefer AI-written products, they offer no placebo test to determine whether it was form or substance that was preferred. Finally, the reviews were judged on fealty to a particular rubric—which is not how human peer review operates. Human peer review at its best does not exhaustively detail every nit to be picked; instead, it finds the most important nuggets and grapples with them in a way that allows editors and authors alike to come to a judgment about how the field should work.

All of this puts us in a quandary. I actually found applying the process that King and Worthington lay out to be relatively satisfactory. Yet I did not find it to be a substitute for human judgment at all, nor do I think it is the sort of thing we should turn to. And the paper was so readily dissected by a machine that I almost wonder whether their turning out this paper without applying their own proposed remedies is a sort of joke. They urge, for example, that submissions to journals should be accompanied henceforth by a log of discussions with the AI and a justification for AI criticisms not adopted—but I do not see such a log there. Nor can I honestly read the machine’s judgment as anything other than a critical R&R that would lead to a more limited but honest set of claims—not earth-shattering but interesting.

(An em-dash and a not/but construction? I can assure you that this is a human-generated sentence.)

I do not, in the end, believe that machine judgment should supplant, or be taken as a substitute for, human judgment.

The paper, then, serves as a provocation while the review serves as a convincing proof of its premises. The review offers reasons to be optimistic about the prospects for machine judgment. After all, to paraphrase The Terminator, the machines do not sleep. They do not tire. They do not cease. They simply continue to science.

The problem is that, much like a Terminator plunging headfirst into an unknown environment, sometimes the machines should in fact stop and think a little—or think outside the confines of their prompt—because they can become fixated on one thing. I doubt I am alone in having had conversations with the machine in which the slightest bit of pushback turns what seemed to be an ironclad silicon judgment into a full reversal. (“I’m sorry, that wasn’t the Sarah Connor you were looking for. Should I call a mortician?”) And we’re not talking about a major intervention from the human, but simply something like: why don’t you think about that again?

The machines are both eager to please and conduct analyses and render judgments different to what humans do. Consequently, machine reviewing isn’t a replacement for human review but a transformation of it. It also shows that there will be prompt dependence, at least in applied discussions. This makes relying on machine judgment something of an art. One argument would be to have a jury of machines conducting reviews and then to act based on those verdicts. Yet this undercuts many of the advantages already available. If, in the end, we are relying on humans to adjudicate between competing machine claims, we’re not actually relying on machine judgment at all—all of the subjectivity, favoritism, and bias we were trying to iron out of the process can simply come back in through the back door. That would make the process make the process rely not on Data but on a sort of Mechanical Jerk—some guy with a Claude account blaming rejection on the objective machines.

The bigger problem is that the King and Worthington paper is too fixated on existing processes in the light of major changes. Its conclusions are not weird enough. If machines peer-review better than peers can, then peer review becomes moot. This will not merely be a problem solved, but a solution that dissolves the institutions creating the problem in the first place. Why, after all, should we have peer-reviewed journals when peer review, or something better than peer review, is available to everybody for ten cents or less, once we’re all running DeepSeek models on our watches? There’s no reason we should. Nor should we expect that anyone would even bother to submit until they have satisfied their peer-review bots prior to submission. (Notably, the comparison set of reviews comes from RapidPeer, a pay-to-review service run by Harvard that, whatever its laudable goals, looks identical to a system designed to help researchers at wealthy institutions game existing peer review processes through a different hack. It’s comforting to know that I can now get cheap advice that’s equal to what I could have paid for through that service—if they let me join in the first place.)

At that point, why should we even bother with traditional scholarly criteria of merit as evidenced through publication decisions? We all know the problems with peer review, a process that has been held up as far more rigorous and rational than it really is. On the editorial side, after all, the choice to send a paper to review often reduces to editorial tastes (or whims) and the email domain of the sender; on the evaluation side, readers and citation lists can be driven by journal prestige and authorial reputation more consistently than scientific quality. So why use these procedures as a replacement for peer review within the existing paradigm when we could just upset the paradigm altogether?

Why not move instead to something familiar to anybody who’s tried to choose a restaurant in a strange town: filtering by star rating? Why not have an ensemble of 50, or 100, or 1,000 LLMs produce evaluations of the same piece at a moment’s notice, and then report their summary judgment on the standard five-star scale, available to anyone? At that point, anybody producing four-star work or below should be dismissed from their post, and anybody at 4.1 or above should be promoted to the National Academy of Sciences. Easy.

We did it, Patrick. We solved science.

I hope you recognize this as an argument from absurdity. But I’m not sure it is actually that absurd. And I think some dynamics like these will play a role in how we read and conduct science in the future. The consequences of rapid evaluation at scale really are going to transform scholarly practices, much as the advent of practices like Google Scholar keyword searching (laudable) and citation counting (less laudable) and journal impact factors ( deplorable) have changed scientific conduct.

At a minimum, widespread availability of 85th to 95th percentile subject matter expertise, especially on statistical technique, may well raise the general bar of scientific practice. (I am skipping over coding, which is rapidly becoming a cyborg operation everywhere.) The great merit and the great drawback of LLMs is that they tend to pull everything back toward the middle of the distribution. For someone engaged in frontier work, that can be very annoying. But not every aspect of every paper, even those that break new ground, is frontier work. A great many aspects of even major papers involve applying existing tools, some of which may lie well outside the author’s domain of expertise. There, pulling things toward the center of the distribution might improve work. Take somebody who is performing well in three areas but poorly in two, bring them up to average in the two laggard areas, and the net result is a major increase in performance. So it could be with LLM feedback.

At this point, I’m making an observation that is guaranteed not to go viral. This is neither an anti-LLM screed nor an argument that the machines are coming to take our jobs and we’ll all have time to perfect our Magic: The Gathering strategies, as assisted by our LLMs. I am aware, in the words of Outkast, that y’all don’t want to hear me, you just want to dance. Nevertheless, I am compelled to make my argument and hope that it falls on the ears of receptive audiences.

My expectation, then, is that ordinary scientific practice will become entwined with rapid and modestly superintelligent practices that will, in essence, give us all coaches who can help fix our swing and improve our stance—but not, necessarily, always “do a breakthrough” in the sense of dramatic solutions a la their performance in frontier mathematics. Simply eliminating a ton of garbage practices might well make the average paper much more reliable.

Yet we can also see how this could lead to other problems. The Jevons paradox of widespread cheap compute could be that every paper comes with an infinity of robustness checks that are only barely human-checked and even less human-controlled. The training data and prompts used to conduct this coaching may well lead to persistent biases and suboptimalities in even technical issues depending on which position in the literature, correct or not, has been more widely adopted. The reliance of machines on existing databases and findings pulls toward an inherent conservatism that might choke progress before it begins. And then there is the deskilling point: I can productively use the machines to avoid scut work because I have done the scut work and know what scuts need to be worked and what it looks like to have done so successfully.

This is where the absence of a social embeddedness frame in King and Worthington becomes most harmful. Their methodological atomism—focusing on individual paper-reviewer dyads—neglects that one purpose of reviewing is to train scientists. Indeed, the purpose of articles and publishing itself is not (only) to communicate results but to discipline researchers into the practices and discourses of a community. (Hey, communicate and community share a root word, which is a poetic—or “lazy”—way of hinting that they deal with related concepts.) Overoptimization on these processes can thus eat the seed corn needed to nurture and produce the entire point of science—which is not the production of PDFs but of knowledge in a social context.

“Is” is not “ought”, and “ought” is not “will”, so I do not believe that we can rest assured that all will turn out for the best in this, the best of all possible worlds. I do, instead, worry that the immediate advantages of machine coaching will start to undermine the production of human socialization that makes the activity what it is in the same way. Much has been written about E.M. Forster’s “The Machine Stops”—the destruction of a dystopian human society in which researchers exchange endless YouTube shorts of commentary and scholarship in a neverending Zoom meeting. Here, I worry, we see the inklings of how that machine starts.