Systematic Hatreds

Systematic Hatreds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg Sanders's avatar
Greg Sanders
3d

Are you seeing any scholarly communities of practice or emerging ethical codes (obviously never-AI is on such code, particularly prevelent in some artistic and TTRPG communities) that one that who shares your view could try to follow and make small contributions to?

My day job is presently mid-level bureaucrat at an institution where my great^3 grand boss made posters of himself urging use of LLMs, so I am not expecting nuanced organizational guidance for some time.

Reply
Share
The Gadfly Doctrine's avatar
The Gadfly Doctrine
3d

Paul, thanks for such a stimulating argument. I wonder whether machine peer review is ultimately as much an anthropological question as an epistemological one. Would an identical LLM-generated review carry equal weight if submitted by a Harvard professor or an undergraduate at the University of Queensland? AI may democratise intellectual capability without democratising academic authority. We risk replacing the tribal elder with a machine that reproduces the tribe’s cosmology. Particularly in IR, where competing paradigms offer different interpretations of international reality, augmented peer review cannot escape the politics of institutional legitimacy.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Musgrave · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture