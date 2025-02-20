Systematic Hatreds

Systematic Hatreds

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John Quiggin's avatar
John Quiggin
Feb 20, 2025

What's really striking is the total capitulation/collaboration of university managers. This was evident even before Trump's arrival on the scene with the suppression of campus protests as long ago as UC Davis in 2011. The managers went all-in (over the top, in many cases) for DEI when it seemed politically wise, and dumped it just as fast when the wind changed.

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Michael Rushton's avatar
Michael Rushton
Feb 20, 2025

I'm afraid I am a pessimist as well. It's not that you cannot run a good university system serving the public through education, conservation and research on less money - most countries do. It is the nature of the cuts, their elimination of fields not congenial to vocational training, and (we are seeing a lot of this in Indiana, as well as other states) state governments as well as the federal government inserting itself into curricular and administrative issues where they have neither expertise nor experience nor any interest in delving deeper into the subject beyond pursuing very short term political goals - "professors are the enemy" and all that (I'm amazed that red state politicians didn't think they meant that about professors at, say, Auburn, Mississippi State, or Texas A&M). I would trade off fewer dollars for being left to self-govern, an arrangement that produced the best collection of universities in the world.

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