Systematic Hatreds

Systematic Hatreds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Gadfly Doctrine's avatar
The Gadfly Doctrine
20h

The Doha Round became the “Doha Metaphor”showing the limits of American institutional power. Paul Musgrave’s Doha Experience is what I will call “Musgrave’s Metaphor” which explains, in my opinion, the limits of American logistical power.

Here is an American in an allied state who uses Chinese air freight to get supplies while U.S. mail no longer lives up to the mission statement, “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” It seems the Doha round is the exception!

The U.S. naval blockade of Hormuz closes down American post but Temu keeps coming. Chinese planes can overfly Russia but  American Alliance Partners who sanction Russia can’t take advantage of this cheaper route from South East Asia to Doha.

This is the power shift from the “Thucydides Trap” to the “Thucydides Trip.”

Power belongs less to the state that can deny than to the one that delivers.

Reply
Share
Geoff G's avatar
Geoff G
19h

Is "Damn" a sufficient response? If so, "Damn."

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Musgrave · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture