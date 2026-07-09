Systematic Hatreds

Systematic Hatreds

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Greg Dawson's avatar
Greg Dawson
Jul 11

Thanks for the up-close-and-personal rumination. I feel your existential pain.

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Cheryl Musgrave's avatar
Cheryl Musgrave
Jul 10

Exceptional writing and visualization. And interesting to see what made the cut in the childhood description.

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