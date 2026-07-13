Systematic Hatreds

Systematic Hatreds

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Bob Eno's avatar
Bob Eno
Jul 13

This is why, from the early '90s on, I would plan my walking routes in Manhattan to avoid buildings with Trump's name. Had to guard my blood pressure. And that was when he was a nominal Democrat. Now we're all living the dream: Lord of the Flies.

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3 replies by Paul Musgrave and others
Greg Dawson's avatar
Greg Dawson
Jul 13

Fascinating piece (especially the news-to-me ‘80s speech), but didn’t you violate your point in the first graph of the previous column? Shouldn’t it be “as I say” not “as we say”? Just sayin’….

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