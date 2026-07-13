Systematic Hatreds

Systematic Hatreds

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Greg Dawson's avatar
Greg Dawson
Jul 13Edited

I dunno. Wary of this. I’m reminded of Twain’s line (too lazy to look up the exact wording) that analyzing humor is like dissecting a frog - interesting but the frog dies.

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John Quiggin's avatar
John Quiggin
Jul 15

Hyperlinks are the Internet’s improvement on footnotes. Old media didn’t have them and still refuses to use them properly

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