Systematic Hatreds

Systematic Hatreds

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John Quiggin's avatar
John Quiggin
Feb 16, 2025

I'm using AI fairly regularly, to summarise meetings and as a replacement for Google search, but not that much else. And so far, that seems typical of the impact on information workers. If anything I'm probably making more use of it than most.

The analysis of regression output is impressive, but to me it seems, so far like: here is another domain where AI can do a decent job. I know basic statsno, but (apart from a very quick online course) not Python. So, I was just as impressed by GPTs ability to write and explain Python code a couple of years ago, as I am by this. Not unimpressed, but also not seeing it as likely to replace me any time soon.

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