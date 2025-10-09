Systematic Hatreds

Systematic Hatreds

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Bob Eno's avatar
Bob Eno
Oct 10, 2025

When I was teaching and colleagues lamented the internet degrading student attention spans and reading abilities I used to respond sententiously that the problem was not in the students it was in us -- we had not been trained to teach people in the digital age; the next generation would have that background and the problem would go away.

Colleagues would typically look impressed so I kept repeating this wisdom till I retired, about the time smartphones became common. Good thing I disappeared before my wisdom was put to the test! Your report is pretty shocking (though most shocking of all is your confession that you didn't read every page of every assignment).

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Greg Dawson's avatar
Greg Dawson
Oct 9, 2025

Marvelous and thoroughly depressing Stack. I was also going to say “prescient” but the post-print/literate age is already here, at least as “coming attractions.” (Pardon the post-literate question, but you mean “dead trees mashed into words” and not vice versa?)

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